Dale L. Mammen
TROY, Mo. - Dale Lee Mammen, 73, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Survivors: cousins: Judy Pyrtle, Jack Mammen, David Mammen, Bobby Mammen, Bobby Mammen, Delores Manning, Connie Shannahan, Ervin Boorn, Sue Boorn, Jeanie Boorn; and cousin-in-law, Sandy Mammen.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri.
In State: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Burial: Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.