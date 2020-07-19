Maly, Alberta 1980-2020

ORD, Ne. - Alberta Maly, 40, of rural Ord, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at CHI in Kearney, Nebraska, due to a battle with Kidney disease.

Alberta's wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Kidney Foundation.

Alberta Maly was born June 15, 1980, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Albert & Mary Pilcher (McConnaughey).

Alberta spent her childhood in Rushville, Missouri, until moving to Kenesaw, Nebraska, where she graduated from high school.

On July 11, 1998, Alberta was united in marriage to Randy Maly in Ord.

The couple settled down on a farm in the Springdale area of Valley County, Nebraska, where they raised their two daughters.

Alberta loved the country life. Raising cows and going to the sale barn her biggest hobbies. Alberta also liked going to concerts and state fairs.

Alberta is proceeded in death by her dad, Albert L. Pilcher; nephew, James G. Porterfield; two uncles, Larry & Terry Pilcher; niece, Mindy Johnson.

Alberta is survived by her husband, Randy Maly; two daughters, Lori and Jasmine Maly; granddaughter, Koehler Friedrichsen; and mother, Mary L. Pilcher (McConnaughey); four sisters, Arlene, Deb, Shirley, Karen; two brothers, Junior and Paul, all of St. Joseph; and many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Alberta will be truly missed by all. May God Bless. R.I.P. Lil Sis. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.