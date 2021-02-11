Mallen, James E. 1934-2021 Kanawha, Iowa

KANAWHA, Iowa - James Emmett "Mickey" Mallen, 86, of Kanawha, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Hancock County Health System in Britt, Iowa.

James was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Plattsburg, Missouri, to James and Pauline (Reardon) Mallen. Following high school, he attended Northwest Missouri State where he ran track and was captain of the football team, while earning his Bachelor's degree in education.

Jim taught for a time before serving in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959. He was united in marriage to Cora Elaine Tassell on Nov. 27, 1958, in Cara City, Minnesota, where the couple made their home following Jim's discharge from the Army.

The family later moved to Shenandoah, Iowa, where Jim began working for an automobile financing company. They later moved to St. Joseph where he began his long career in banking. In 1968, the family moved to Britt where Jim began working as a loan officer at First State Bank, before moving to Kanawha in 1969, where Jim was appointed president of Farmers State Bank.

Jim focused a great deal of his energy in promoting Kanawha, and was active as a member of ABC Club, the Kanawha Development Group and the Physician Search Committee. He understood that industry was integral to Kanawha's growth and sustenance, and sought ways to develop, attract and maintain industry in Kanawha, along with helping to keep railroad access to Kanawha open and available for many years.

Jim's career saw the building of the Kanawha Community Home, Sunset Manor Apartments, and housing developments in Kanawha and Britt. He held various insurance licenses and was a real estate broker.

In earlier years, while raising his family, Jim and Elaine would travel to various banking conventions around the country and the family would enjoy the occasional fishing trip to Minnesota. More recently, he was a frequent attendee at the various sporting events of his grandchildren, traveling near and far in support of their endeavors.

Jim was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Northwest Missouri State Bearcat fan.

Jim will be lovingly remembered for his selflessness, for putting the needs of others in front of his own, and for standing up for what was right, rather than what was popular.

Jim is survived by his wife, Elaine, of Kanawha; children, Shawn (Betty) Mallen of Britt, Dennis (Jody) Mallen of Urbandale, Iowa, Dan (Chris) Mallen of Urbandale, Michelle Amundson of Mason City, Iowa, Debbie (Tom) Otto of Clear Lake, Iowa, Lynn (Bob) Rietema of Sioux Center, Iowa and Maggie (Andy) Christensen of Kanawha; grandchildren, James (Nikki) Mallen, Mary (Justin) Johnson, John (Jami) Mallen, Sarah (Dakota) Hottle, Anna (Wil) Janssen, Louis Duda, Mackenzie (Blake) Litten, Kelsey (Tyler) Christensen, Keaton Mallen, Ryan (Taylor) Amundson, Nick (Tatjana) Amundson, Morgan Amundson, Dan (Melissa) Hartl, Amy Otto, Adam (Jessica) Otto, Jamie (Michael) Horowitz, Jill (Caleb) Graff, John (Alicia) Rietema, Emmorie (Eric) Stokka, Austin Stokka, Chase (Anna) Stokka, Elliana Christensen and Dane Christensen; great- grandchildren, Aidan, Alaina, Reese, McKinley, Quinn, Finley, Owen, Lucas, Madeline, Raegan, Addyson, Harper, Brynlee, Makayla, Lincoln, Collins, Knox, Lydia, Cora, Cecelia, Kayden and Karson; siblings, Gennell West And Pat Mallen; along with other family members and friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Nellie, Johnny, Julia, Barbara, Eileen and Pauline.

In lieu of flowers, James' family suggests that memorial contributions may be left in his memory to the Kanawha EMT, West Hancock Ambulance Service, Kanawha Fire Department, Hancock County Health System, Liberty School or American Diabetes Association, and sent to their attention c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 296, Kanawha, IA, 50447.

Mass of Christian Burial for James Mallen will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Plattsburg, Missouri, at a later date.

Visitation for James Mallen will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 4 p.m. at St. Patrick's Parish Hall, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday afternoon.

www.ewingfh.com Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, IA 50447 (641) 762-3211 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.