JoAnn Malita, born June 20, 1933, died July 11, 2023, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Malita, and infant daughter, Angela.
She is survived by sons, Craig Malita (Stephanie), Paul Malita (Tomme), Chad Malita (Jeanette); and daughters, Ann Smith (Jeff), and Erica Johnson (Bob); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
JoAnn grew up on a farm east of St. Joseph, lived briefly in Kansas City, Kansas, after marrying Charlie on June 23, 1956, and then lived the remainder of her life in St. Joseph. She was the daughter of William and Christina (Wiedmaier) Karl. JoAnn graduated from, Clarksdale High School and Mount St. Scholastica College, with a degree in Home Economics. She taught high school home economics and worked as a nutritionist at a Kansas City hospital before turning to her full-time job of raising five children.
In college, JoAnn was active in sports and clubs. She maintained life-long friendships with her college pals. After her children were older, she was involved in various ministries at her church, St. Francis Xavier, including the Altar Society. For many years, she served alongside Charlie in volunteering for the House of Bread. JoAnn enjoyed cooking, gardening, grandkids and watching the Kansas City Royals. She will be deeply missed.
Parish rosary 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with a visitation following until 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Immacolata Manor. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
