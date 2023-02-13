Mary Carol Maker, beloved matriarch and wonderful friend, left this world to resume her role of loving wife on Jan. 27, 2023.

She was born July 3, 1923, in St. Joseph, to John W. Baker and Mayme L. Fisher. Mary met her husband of 68 years, at Rosecrans Memorial Airport, where she was the secretary to Signal Corps Captain, Bob Maker. They lived in St. Joseph and in Lake Crystal, Minnesota. Mary attended Huffman United Methodist Church for over 70 years with her husband, and then First Christian Church with her daughter's family.

