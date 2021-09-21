Major, Terry D. 1957-2021 Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - Terry Don Major, 64, Texarkana, Texas, formerly Clearmont, Missouri, passed on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Texarkana.
Born in Clarinda, Iowa, June 18, 1957, to Donald Gene and Terry Florence (Robinson) Major.
He graduated from Rehma Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
On June 28, 1975, Terry was united in marriage to Deborah (Debby) Joy Chitwood.
He was ordained to preach by Rev. Don Barnett at the Clearmont Baptist Church. He was an Evangelist as well as a Pastor.
He was the Pastor at the Elmo Christian Church, Elmo, Missouri, the Braddyville Christian Church, the Agency Christian Church, and the Tarkio Full Gospel Church.
He was preceded him in death by his mother, and great-granddaughter, Chrislee Michelle.
His survivors include his wife, Debby of the home; three children, Jill Smith, Aaron Major, and Amanda Major; his father, Donald Gene Major; his siblings, Sandra Rohlmeir, and Randy Major; 10 grandchildren, Hailie Flood, Sky Smith, Markus Major, Jordan Major, Darius Major, Samia Muldrow, and Terry James Major; two great- grandchildren, Gunner and Jagger Flood.
Services, 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont. Burial, Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.
Visitation 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
