SPRINGBORO, OH - Marilyn Sue Major, age 72, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Sue was born on Aug. 12, 1949, in Wathena, Kansas, the daughter of the late Lorna and William Hendrix.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by: her husband, Michael E. Major in 2005; three brothers; and two sisters.
Sue is survived by: her son, Brandon (Annetta) Major; daughter, Stacie (Chris) Doench; grandchildren, Mikaela, Grant, Tyler, Aubrey, and Owen; brother, Roger Hendrix; sister, Judy Sears; and countless nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.
A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home Centerville, 81 N Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, OH 45066.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Moraine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Radio, 100 E 8th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202, or enjoy a cup of coffee (and pay it forward) at EPIC Coffee Shoppe, 22 West Stroop Road, Kettering.
For complete remembrance and to share your memories and expressions of sympathy, go to www.routsong.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.