Paul E. Majeske, 89 of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on March 26, 1932, in St. Joseph, to the late John and Katherine Majeske.
Paul Served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War; he then he spent his working career with Mead Products.
Prayer service: 10 a.m. Friday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, followed by interment with full military honors at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
