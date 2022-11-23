UNION STAR, Mo. - Tonya Lee Maize, age 52, was born June 30, 1970, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Dwight and Nancy (Hailey) Teaford and on Nov. 18, 2022, she went home to be with the Lord.
Tonya was a 1988 graduate of Union Star High School. On May 21, 1998, she was united in marriage to Steve Maize.
Tonya enjoyed scrapbooking and antiquing, and especially going to events for her grandchildren, Evan and Rheagan. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat. Most of all she loved her family, showing that every day by taking care of her boys and grandchildren.
Tonya is preceded in death by her aunt, Nena Hailey, and mother-in-law, Sandra Maize.
Survivors include her loving husband, Steve, of the home; mother, Nancy Teaford; father, Dwight (Pam) Teaford; sons, Ethan Hall, Gavin Hall, and Simon Maize; brother, Brent (Lucinda) Teaford; sister, Treska (Dave) Clemmensen; father-in-law, Fred Maize; brother and sister-in-law, Stuart and Kristi Maize; nieces, Delanie and Lauren Maize; Avery Clemmensen; nephews, Alec Clemmensen and Jackson Maize; her precious grandchildren, Rheagan and Evan Hall; their mother, Jordan Detherage; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Private family service scheduled for a later date.
Memorial Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions will go towards an educational fund for Rheagan and Evan Hall at Independent Farmers Bank.
