Maize, Sandra 1941-2021 Union Star, Mo.

UNION STAR, Mo. -Sandra Maize, age 80, passed away, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

She was born Jan. 28 1941, in Melbourne, Missouri, to Steven and Mary (Greenall) Ratliff. She was the oldest of three children.

Sandra married Fred Maize in 1960. They just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Feb. 20, 2021.

Sandra graduated from Gillman City High school in 1959, as Valedictorian of her senior class.

She was a State Farm Insurance agent in Maysville, Missouri, from 1988 to 2006. She received numerous awards for being an outstanding agent.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Steven and Dennis Ratliff.

Survivors include her husband; two sons, Steve (Tonya) Maize, Union Star, Stuart (Kristi) Maize, Amity, Missouri; grandchildren: Delanie, Lauren, Simon and Jackson Maize, Ethan and Gavin Hall; great-grandchildren, Rheagan and Evan Hall; sister-in-law, Marianne Ratliff; nieces, Stephanie (Ryan) Evans, St. Joseph, Jenny (Grant) Mann, Gower and their children: Barrick, Hallie, and little Charli; nephew, Steven Ratliff, Arkansas City, Kansas; and a very special cousin, Donna Graham, Bethany.

Sandra had the biggest heart and to know her was to love her. Her grandchildren were her world. She leaves a hole in hearts, but a smile on faces, knowing she is right where she wants to be living in her heavenly home.

Funeral services will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

Online condolences: Turner Family Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.