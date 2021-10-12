Crystal Mahoney, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her home in St. Joseph. She was born March 23, 1964, in Las Animas, Colorado, daughter of Evelyn and Nicolas Aguilar. She graduated from Leavenworth High School and the Kansas City, Kansas, Community College. She married Tom Mahoney on Oct. 7, 1995, and he survives of the home. She worked in the retail packaging industry, and owned a retail packaging company. She enjoyed traveling to Mexico and the Caribbean with her family and friends, she enjoyed the Royals, Chiefs and even the Broncos. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Crystal is survived by her husband, Tom Mahoney of the home; her parents, Nicolas and Evelyn Aguilar, of Leavenworth, Kansas; brother, Nicolas (Mindy) Aguilar, Jr., of Eudora, Kansas; sisters, Celeste (Dale) Pendergraft, Leavenworth, and Sonia Aguilar (Mark Shore), Leavenworth; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
The Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. and the family will receive friends until 8 p.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. The Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Father Al Eboch Celebrant, at the St. Francis Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.