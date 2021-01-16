Ronald Wayne Magers, 82, of St. Joseph, passed into the heavenly realm on Jan. 10, 2021, at Carriage Square Health Care Center.

Ronald was born Nov. 11, 1938, to Bernie and Mary Magers in Macon, Missouri. He married his high school sweetheart, Patty M. Farmer, on Dec. 21, 1957. They were blessed with a son, Jeff, and a daughter, Cheri.

Ron served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1961. On return from the service, he worked at St. Joe Tobacco Co., Adams Dairy, Meadow Gold Dairy, Varco Pruden, Guys Foods and then Affiliated Foods until his retirement in 2004.

He enjoyed woodworking, antique cars, camping with his family and mowing the lawn on his rider. He was involved in Little League boys baseball, coaching and helping build the first Deer Park ball field. He enjoyed girls softball, especially watching granddaughter, Hannah play.

His was one of the founding families that established the St. John CEC Church in 1993, becoming an ordained deacon in 1997, where he served as acolyte master, worked through the church with Our Brothers House and through Moving Spirit Ministries and addiction counseling until health reasons forced his retirement in 2018.

He was predeceased by grandparents, Luther and Minnie Magers; parents, Bernie and Mary Magers; sister, Mary Jean Kochenderfer; and nephew, Jimmy Kochenderfer.

Ron is survived by his wife, Patty; son, Jeff (Melinda) Magers; daughter, Cheri L. Rush; grandaughters, Colbey M. (Jeff) Klick and Hannah N. Rush; great-grandchildren, Bristol Knisley and Dover Knisley; nephew, Jason Kochenderfer; cousins, Toni Anderson (Kim) and Peggy Whitley and family.

Per his wishes, Ron has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

There will be a Celebration of Life and visitation at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John CEC, Carriage Square or a charity of the donor's choice. Cards may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.