William Lee "Bill Parker, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

Bill was born Dec. 21, 1947, to William A. and Betty A. (Fullerton) Parker in St. Joseph.

Bill had been a true motorcycle enthusiast since the 1950's. In the early days Bill rode his 1957 Panhead that he custom built from west coast to east coast many times with other brother enthusiasts. He traveled as far as two wheels would allow, including Canada and Mexico. He will be sadly missed by his family and his brother motorcycle enthusiasts across the country.

Bill is survived by his three children, Rick Parker of St. Joseph, Tracy Parker of St. Joseph, and Scott Parker of Leavenworth, Kansas; three grandchildren, Cody Robinson of Tipton, Missouri, Mason Robinson and Jarred Beckett, both of St. Joseph; three great-grandchildren, Camden Robinson, Braylen Robinson and Cruz Robinson, all of St Joseph; brother, Ronnie Parker, of Montclair, California; sister, Patty Brooks, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Missourian Pub, 3701 King Hill Avenue, on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 9 p.m. All attendees are required to wear a mask. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.