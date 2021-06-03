Ron Magers, 82, of St. Joseph, passed into the heavenly realm on Jan. 10, 2021.

Per his wishes, Ron was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Celebration of Life 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. John's Charismatic Episcopal Church, 5106 Miller Road, St Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions be may be made to St. John's Charismatic Episcopal Church or Carriage Square or to a charity of the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.