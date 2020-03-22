Magee, Rosalea M. 1944-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - Rosalea Mae (Lawrence) Magee, 75, Bethany, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Survivors include: her husband, Bob Magee; daughter, Brenda Gabriel and son, Brian Magee all of Bethany; granddaughter, Stevie Sterkis (Travis) Albany, Missouri; grandson, Braxton Magee, Bethany; great-grandchildren: Ashley, Hailey, Evan, Jordyn, Whitney and Kaylyn Sterkis, all of Albany; sisters-in-law: Betty Magee Nicholls (Kent), Cameron and Bonnie Magee, Bethany; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Due to Mandates from the Missouri Governor and State Health Department, Private Graveside Services and Burial will be held Monday, March 23, in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

There will be no scheduled family visitation.

Memorials may be made to: Harrison County Hospice and/or Foster Cemetery in care o:f Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.