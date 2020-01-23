Maertens-Dragoo, Lola 1953-2020

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. -Lola Maertens-Dragoo died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Luther Haven Nursing Home, in Montevideo, at the age of 66.

Lola Mae Maertens-Dragoo was born June 14, 1953, in St. Joseph, the daughter of George and Joyce (Easter) Dragoo.

She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1972.

Lola moved to California in the early 1970's, and later moved to Minnesota, where she lived in Marshall, Milroy, Granite Falls and Montevideo.

She graduated from Southwest State University, in Marshall, in 1996.

She worked for over 20 years at MTI as a quality assurance inspector, and later enjoyed working as a cashier at Prairie's Edge.

Lola was a VFW Women's Auxiliary member for many years. She actively supported the Relay for Life and was an active volunteer with the Woman's Shelter.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, eating at Valentinos' with the Thursday Night Ladies Group, and savoring her chai tea lattes from Java. She also looked forward to the fresh produce that came from the gardens of her friends.

She is survived by: her children: Amy (Shawn) Casey, of Kansas City, Missouri, Carrie (Erick) Adams, of St. Joseph, and Tayler Maertens, of Watertown, South Dakota; five grandchildren: Devin, Brittany, Dylan, Alexis and Eli; two great-grandchildren, Chance and Rahelynn; her sister, Ruby Wood, of Atchison, Kansas; and her fur grand-babies.

Preceding her in death were: her parents; and aunts and uncles, that she loved.

Memorial services were held Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at The Refuge church, in Montevideo, with Rev. Bruce Jarman officiating. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.