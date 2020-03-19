Catherine Madsen

Catherine "Cathy" (Mollus) Madsen, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away on March 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by: her husband of 52 years, Kenneth; daughter, Amy (Joe) Earheart, of Clarksdale, Missouri; son, Chris Madsen (Luis Acevez Arnaut), of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren: Michael, Kaitlyn and Jake; and great-grandson, Sam; and many other loved family members.

Catherine was a founder of Friends of the Animal Shelter and owned Pet Set Etc. , which let her indulge her passion of taking care of animals.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Family will greet friends 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.