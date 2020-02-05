Madden, Connie F. 1939-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Connie Florence Madden, 80, of Maryville, passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Oak Pointe of Maryville, with family at her side.

Connie was born on July 13, 1939, in Ravenwood, Missouri, her parents were Earl Bolan and Edna Marie (Slagle) Adwell, they preceded her in death.

Connie was a Ravenwood High School graduate, and lived in Conception Junction, Missouri, for many years, then moved to St. Joseph in 2005, and to Maryville in 2015.

She had been a cook at the Jefferson C-123 School District, in Conception Junction.

Connie rode horses in her youth, liked to garden, to entertain and to travel. She enjoyed spending time at the lake with her family, and water skied until age 72. Connie enjoyed water aerobics and also did some tutoring with elementary students.

She had been a member and attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

On April 4, 1959, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Parnell, Missouri, Connie was united in marriage to James Leo Madden.

He passed away on March 23, 2001.

She was also preceded in death by: her grandson, Jacob Allen Madden; and her brother, Laverne Adwell.

Her survivors include: her five children: Linda (Dave) Schieber, Springfield, Missouri, Beth (Rob) Simmerman, Conception Junction, Debra (Randy) Schieber, Conception Junction, Brian (Donnie Keeling) Madden, St. Joseph, and Michelle (David) Law, King City, Missouri; her sister, Verna (Jim) Rhodes, Columbia, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Madden has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Tri-Meadows Reception Hall, Conception Junction.

The burial will be at a later date, at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials are suggested to the Hospice Partners, St. Joseph, or to the American Alzheimer's Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.