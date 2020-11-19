Pamela Sue (Laws) Macrander, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 17, 2020. Pamela was born Aug. 19, 1953 in St. Joseph, to Perry and Lauretta (Perks) Laws.

She was married to Wes Macrander and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a sister Barbara Davis.

She was a member of Turning Point Nazarene. Pamela enjoyed crocheting, fishing, camping, going on trips, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, Tim Laws (Lisa); two granddaughters, Jessica Laws, Heather Laws; and four great-grandchildren, Kamdyn, Dakotah, Sabrina, and Brydan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Partners or to the family for funeral expenses.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.