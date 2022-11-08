Macrander, Hilah J. 1942-2022 Clearmont, Mo.

CLEARMONT, Mo. - Hilah Jean Macrander, 80, of Clearmont, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at St. Lukes North Hospital, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Hilah was born on Jan. 22, 1942, in Maryville, Missouri, to the late "Wid" and Bernice (Griffey) Hamilton. She was a 1960 graduate of the Clearmont Missouri High School and graduated from Gard Business College. Hilah began her career at American Angus and ended her career at NSK in Clarinda, Iowa. In between she and her husband, D.C., operated Pioneer Seed Company and she also was the tax collector for Atchison township.
She married D.C. Macrander on Feb. 8, 1962. He preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 2020.
Hilah is survived by her children, Cathy (Garry) Bryson, of Gower, Missouri, and their children, Kilah (Andrew) Eiberger and their children, Leyton and Lilah; Garrett (Kelsey) Everett and son Callen; Kim (Eric) Rempel of Lincoln, Nebraska, and their children, Michael and Jenna Rempel; Mark (Shawna) Macrander, of St. Joseph, and their children, Josiah, Delaney, Cassidy and Kelsey Macrander; sister, Sue (Ronnie) Davison, Braddyville, Iowa; sister-in-law, Margie Coulter, Savannah, Missouri, and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Price Funeral Home in Maryville. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made in care of The Little Red School House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.