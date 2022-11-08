Macrander, Hilah J. 1942-2022 Clearmont, Mo.

CLEARMONT, Mo. - Hilah Jean Macrander, 80, of Clearmont, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at St. Lukes North Hospital, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hilah was born on Jan. 22, 1942, in Maryville, Missouri, to the late "Wid" and Bernice (Griffey) Hamilton. She was a 1960 graduate of the Clearmont Missouri High School and graduated from Gard Business College. Hilah began her career at American Angus and ended her career at NSK in Clarinda, Iowa. In between she and her husband, D.C., operated Pioneer Seed Company and she also was the tax collector for Atchison township.

