Macrander , "D.C." 1936-2020

CLEARMONT, Mo. -D.C. Macrander, 84, of Clearmont, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center.

D.C. was born on March 14, 1936, in Westboro, Missouri, to Don and Marguerite (Chambers) Macrander.

He was a 1954 graduate of Clearmont High School.

He had worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation and also served as a Pioneer Seed Representative. He also farmed and hauled livestock and grain throughout the years.

He married Hilah J. Hamilton on February 8, 1962. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: their children, Cathy (Garry) Bryson of Gower, Missouri and their children: Kilah (Andrew) Eiberger and sons, Leyton and Garrett Everett (Kelsey) and son, Callen; Kim (Eric) Rempel of Palmyra, Nebraska and their children, Michael and Jenna Rempel; Mark (Shawna) Macrander of St. Joseph, and their children: Josiah, Delaney, Cassidy and Kelsey Macrander; one sister, Margie Coulter of Savannah, Missouri; plus several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lois Adkins.

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Price Funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri.

Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home.

Friends may pay their respects after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Memorials can be made to the Little Red School House, in Clearmont.

