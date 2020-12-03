MACON, Mo. - Betty Jeanne Macrander, 91, Macon, formerly of Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Macon.

Preceded: parents, Ira and Esther (Burch) Mozingo, husband, Emmett Macrander.

Survivors: children: Rhonda (Jim) Schutz, West Richland, Washington, Valerie (Don) Darst, Moberly, Missouri, A. Michael (Ginger) Macrander, Gig Harbor, Washington, Lori (Nathan) Hudgins, Houston, Texas, Leah (Sean) Kilkenny, Kansas City, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many cherished friendships.

Graveside Service and Interment: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri.

There is no family visitation.

Memorials: Paw Prints, a fund set up at Farmers State Bank in Tarkio that is used for animals in need in Atchison County, Center Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.