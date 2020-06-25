Mackey, D. Evelyn 1925-2020

FAIRFAX, Mo. - D. Evelyn Mackey, 94, formerly of Fairfax, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Oregon Care Center.
Survivors: children, Linda (Donald) Butcher, St. Joseph, Tom Mackey, Fairfax, Billy (Beth) Mackey, Fairfax; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins.
Preceded: parents, Harry William and Mamie (DeSmet) Thompson; husband, William Mackey; daughter-in-law, Sandra Mackey; eight brothers, three sisters.
Graveside Service and Inurnment: 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, Hamburg Cemetery, Hamburg, Iowa.
There is no visitation.
Memorials: In Lieu of flowers to Oregon Care Center Activity Fund.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.