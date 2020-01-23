Raymond "Ray" Mackernan, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Ray was born on Feb. 20, 1928, in Mullen, Nebraska, to the late James and Viola (Keslar) Mackernan.

Ray married Louise Epperson, on March 14, 1946.

They celebrated 73 years of marriage and to that union they had seven children, whom they loved very much.

Mr. Mackernan worked at Dugdale Packing, for nearly 40 years.

Ray was of the Baptist faith.

He loved spending time on his farm, and enjoyed attending farm auctions and fishing.

Ray is survived by: his wife, Lousie; children: Nancy Jeffries (Merle), Kathleen Tatro (Mark Martin), Sarah Fitzpatrick (David), Gail Palmer (Chuck) and Mike Mackernan; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and cousins.

Mr. Mackernan was preceded in death by: his parents; two sons, Larry and Raymond Mackernan; two grandchildren, Marlene Heath and Tommy Tatro; and siblings: Betty Lovell, Janie Harness, Viola Schultz, Rose Foster and Robert Spidell.

Services: 2 p.m. Monday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at our chapel.

