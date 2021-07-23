Louise M. MacKernan 92, of St. Joseph, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in a Savannah, Missouri, health care center. She was born Oct. 11, 1928, in Hodge, Missouri, daughter of late Elmie and Henry Epperson. She married Raymond on March 14, 1946, and they shared 73 years together before he passed away. Louise was a homemaker and devoted, wife, caring mother and grandmother. She loved and lived her whole life for her children. Louise loved talking to people and enjoyed babies, animals, flowers, and music, and was a member of the Trinity United Brethern Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond A. MacKernan; son, Raymond E. MacKernan, infant son; Larry MacKernan; brother, Norman Epperson; granddaughter, Marlene MacKernan-Heath; and grandson, Tommy Tatro.
Survivors include, daughters, Nancy (Merle) Jeffries, Kathy Tatro (Mark Martin) both of St. Joseph, Sarah (David) Fitzpatrick, Heber Springs, Arkansas, and Gail (Chuck ) Palmer; son, Michael MacKernan (Patsy Goodlet) both of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Chuck Palmer officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the friends of the Shelter.
Online live stream condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
