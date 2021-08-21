CAMDENTON, Mo. - William G. "Bill" Mack Sr, age 91, of Camdenton, Missouri, departed this life Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home in Camdenton.
Bill was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Savannah, Missouri, the son of William Mack and Lois (Gibson) Mack.
Bill is survived by his son, William G. Mack, Jr. and wife, Andrea, of Camdenton, Missouri; stepson, Lon Jensen, of Perry, Missouri; and three grandchildren, William Garrison Mack, Brett Jensen, and Johna Geist.
Services will be held at a later date to be determined.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared on line at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
