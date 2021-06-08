Mabion, Jaqueline St. Joseph, Mo.

Jaqueline Mabion

Jaqueline "Jackie" Mabion, 74, St. Joseph, departed this life Saturday May 29, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born in St. Joseph, she was a life long resident, graduating from Benton High School. Jacqueline had been employed by Mosaic Life Hospital, formally Heartland Hospital for 42 years before retiring. She also served on the Juneteenth Committee and drill team committee for numerous years.

She loved life and was a pillar of strength for her family and the community.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, Jewel and Virginia (Bell) Mabion; siblings, Anna Lou Banks, Richard White, Leotha Boyington, Hortense Burnett, Helen Washington, and Edna Mabion.

She leaves to celebrate her homegoing, her son Michael (Rochelle) Mabion; siblings, Harold Lee White, Edward Bell, two grandchildren, Michael R.L. Mabion, Ashleigh Cobbs Mabion, six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives.

Home Going Service Saturday 11 a.m. New Vision Worship Center, family visitation 10 a.m. at the church. Interment Ashland Cemetery, services entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.