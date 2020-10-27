Mabel Seipel 1927-2020

BOLCKOW, Mo. - Mabel Seipel, 93, Bolckow, Missouri, passed from this life on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her home in Bolckow. She was born July 26, 1927, in Fillmore, Missouri, to the late Ross and Rhoda (Mink) Rutherford. Mabel married Richard Seipel on Oct. 11, 1947, in St. Joseph, and he preceded her in death in 2013.

She was the boss and she made no bones about it. She worked at The Maryville Hospital helping delivering babies in her younger years. She worked at Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Savannah till her retirement. She enjoyed watching wrestling and cooking for her family. She opened her home to her nieces and nephews and her heart always had room for others.

Survivors include her: sons and daughters-in-law, Charlie and Shari Seipel, Topeka, Kansas, Vernon and Teresa Wright, Savannah, Missouri; daughter and son-in-law, Dorothy and Donnie Harris, Bolckow; sister, Alice Bailey, Dixon, Missouri; nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Richard Seipel, sister, Virginia Steeby, brother, Charles Rutherford, and sister Velma Wright.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to Mosaic Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.