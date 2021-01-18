Rick D. Maag

Rick Duane Maag, a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, died Jan. 14, at home, of a heart attack.

He was a graduate of Central High School and he was a plumber in St. Joseph for many years, following in the footsteps of his dad, the late Billy Maag.

Rick lived for his son, Bill Maag (named for his Dad) and his four precious grandchildren.

Rick was hard-headed, opinionated and funny as hell. He had many friends, liked to drink beer and he loved football, especially the Packers.

He enjoyed his pets, gardening, and he took pride in his yard and flowers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Beverly Maag.

Survivors include: his son, Bill Maag (Donita); grandchildren: Alexis Norton, Devin, Jordy and Preston Maag, all of St. Joseph; brothers, David (Barb) Maag of Sunset, Texas and Terry (Karen) Maag of Port Orchard, Washington; and sisters, Janet (Jerry) Scott of Eugene, Oregon and Kathy Maag of Kansas City, Missouri; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a Graveside Service to be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.