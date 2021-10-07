ROCK PORT, Mo. - Wava June Lytle, 88, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Lester and Kathryn (Scott) Kerr; husbands, Jesse Johnson, Duane Lytle; son-in-law, Doug Montgomery; sister and brother-in-law, Wilma Jean (Keith) Walter, brother and sister-in-law Marvin H. (Judy) Kerr.
Survivors: 100-year-old aunt, Minnie Yost; children, Danny (Debbie) Johnson, Rock Port; Rhonda Montgomery, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; Mark (Christy) Lytle, MaryAnn Sturm, all of Rock Port; Marty Lytle, Pahrump, Nevada; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Open visitation, 9 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, Minter Funeral Chapel. There is no family visitation.
Interment: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.