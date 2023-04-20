Lyons, Neva J. 1931-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Apr 20, 2023 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Lyons, Neva J. 1931-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Neva Lyons, 91, passed away peacefully in her home of 55 years on March 22, 2023.She was born and raised in St. Joseph where she was a member of Eastern Star for many years and where she taught ceramic classes.She was preceded in death by her husband, Artie Lyons, sister Pearl, and both parents.She is survived by her grandson, Aaron (Penny) Armstrong, and a great- grandson, Derek Armstrong, and several others who loved her very much.She was cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Neva Lyons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 20, 2023 Late Notices, April 18, 2023 Late Notices, April 18, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesChild suffers serious injuries in UTV crashHighway patrol DWI stops draw questions from bar ownersWoman found dead near 36th and Pickett identifiedTwo hospitalized after rollover crash Friday morningMulti-vehicle crash on N I-29Restaurant inspections for March 2023New SJSD board leaders emergeOfficers raising money for one of their ownVeteran opens dog-training business to bridge gapSpencer's opens new location in North Shoppes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.