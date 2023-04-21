Lyon, Stevie M. 1994-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Apr 21, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stevie Marlene Lyon, 29, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in St. Joseph. She was born March 14, 1994 in St. Joseph, daughter of Verna and Rick Lyon.Stevie was preceded in death by father, Rick Lyon.Survivors include her mother, Verna Lyon.There are no scheduled services at this time.Online condolence, and obituary, www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Stevie Lyon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 21, 2023 Late Notices, April 20, 2023 Late Notices, April 18, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan accused of shooting girl, parents arrested in FloridaChild suffers serious injuries in UTV crashInjuries prove fatal for boy involved in UTV accidentMulti-vehicle crash on N I-29Officers raising money for one of their ownWoman found dead near 36th and Pickett identifiedNew SJSD board leaders emergeVeteran opens dog-training business to bridge gapRestaurant inspections for March 2023Future of SJSD elementary schools up in the air
