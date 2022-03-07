Shirley Lyon, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022.
She was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Arline (Moore) Elliott.
Shirley married Bobby Lee Lyon Nov. 1960. He preceded her in death.
She was a huge Chiefs fan, avid shark fisher and loved spending time with her family. In her earlier years, she enjoyed being a beautician.
Shirley was also preceded in death by: her mother; son, Ricki Lyon; and sister, Beverly Bottorff.
She is survived by: daughter, Vicki Groce; grandchildren: Melissa Miller, Timothy Groce, Sarah Hardin (Mike), Victor Lyon, Kevin Lyon, Stevie Lyon; great-grandchildren: Christopher Mullins (Allison), Quentin Miller, Carlee and Brody Hardin, Zoey and Cayenne Lyon; great-great-granddaughter, Emilee; brothers, Melvin Elliott, Kenny Elliott (Carol); sister, Sandra Armagost.
Farewell Graveside Services & Interment: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made towards funeral expenses.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.