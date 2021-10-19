SAVANNAH, Mo. - Iona Grace (Sterling) Lyon, 92, passed from life on Oct. 16, 2021, at LaVerna Residential Care, Savannah, Missouri.
She was born Sept. 5, 1929, in St. Joseph, to William J. and Mary (Phillips) Sterling.
Iona married Glen Steve Lyon on Sept. 16, 1948, in St. Joseph.
Survivors include son, William (Sherry) Lyon; daughter, Susan (Glenn) Ballentine; brother, James Sterling; daughter-in-law, Debra Lyon; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Iona was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; parents, William (Mary) Sterling; sons, Terry Lee and Glen Wayne; brothers, Leo and Richard Sterling.
Visitation Oct. 20, 5 to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at our chapel.
Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
