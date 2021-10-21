Charles Sheldon Lyon, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 15, 2021.
Charles was born Aug. 17, 1936, on a farm near Gower, Missouri, to Charles Sheldon Lyon and Devona Maxine Spurgeon.
Charles married Anita Louise Allen Sept. 1, 1957.
Charles was a printer by trade, working at the St. Joseph News-Press and then at the Mead factory near downtown St. Joseph. He left Mead to run the print shop for the St. Joseph School District until his retirement. He served as president of the local chapter of the Graphic Communications International Union.
Gregarious, outgoing, quick with a joke, Charlie never knew a stranger and while he had many, many friends over the years, he prized his family above all.
Charlie loved to fish, he collected coins, and enjoyed growing flowers, especially fond of Orchids and Amaryllis. He was a faithful member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
Charles is survived by his wife, Anita; his daughter, Tami Martin, and her husband Brent; his son, Sheldon Lyon, and his wife Christa; granddaughter, Mackenzie Martin-Fisk, her husband, Shayne Fisk, and their daughter, Elise Ray; granddaughter, Madison Edwards, her husband Blaine, and their daughters Kora and Addy; granddaughter, Macy Lyon and her fiance,, Dirk Beashore; and his sister Jan Powell.
He is proceeded in death by his sister, Joyce Brotherton.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church building fund.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.