Shirley Lynch, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
Visitation will be at Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church, St. Joseph, on Nov. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Memorial Service following at 1 p.m. Pastor Kevin Mayberry will be officiating.
Shirley was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Montgomery County, Missouri, to the daughter of Harry and Elizabeth (Stiegman) Lynch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bob Lynch.
Survivors include siblings, Ruth Stamper, John Lynch, Wilma (Jim) Stephens, and Jim (Sue) Lynch.
Shirley's chosen profession was in the field of public education. She received her Specialist degree from NE Missouri State University in Kirksville, Missouri. She began her career at New London, Missouri, teaching 8th grade, moving on to Mark Twain JHS for some years before obtaining her Specialist degree and moving to Wheaton, Missouri, to fill her first role as a PRINCIPAL. Her love of dealing with young adults took her to Joplin, Missouri, where she retired, and relocated to St. Joseph at Truman Middle School and retired again.
She was dedicated to her students and Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church, family, friends, NASCAR and the KC Chiefs. Her number one relationship was with Jesus Christ. After retirement, she loved to travel. Her bucket list was to visit all presidential libraries in the US, she made it to all but three.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Cemetery Association, Martinsburg, Missouri, (Shirley's final resting place) or Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
