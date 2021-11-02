Shirley Lynch, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
She was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Montgomery County, Missouri, to Henry and Mary (Stiegman) Lynch.
Shirley received her master's degree from Northeast Missouri State University, in Kirksville, Missouri.
She was dedicated to her students and loved her church, family friends, NASCAR and the KC Chiefs. Her number one relationship was with Jesus Christ. After retirement, she loved to travel. Her bucket list was to visit all presidential libraries in the United States, she made it to all but three.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bob Lynch.
Survivors include siblings, Ruth Stamper, John Lynch, Wilma Stephens (Jim), and Jim Lynch (Sue).
Memorial Services 1 p.m. Friday, Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
