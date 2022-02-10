Phyllis E. Lynch, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
She was born Jan. 14, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Frank and Theresa (Schwoei) Warmuth. She graduated from Divine Savior High School in Milwaukee.
She married Albert Lynch on July 3, 1965. He preceded her in death in Sept. 1991. She married Claude Lynch on May 20, 1995. He preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2022.
Phyllis worked as a CNA for 30 years, first at Sisters Hospital and then at Heartland Regional Medical Center. She retired from Heartland.
She liked to bowl and play tennis. She was the life of family get-togethers. Phyllis came to cheer at her children's sports activities, and she was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan who never did forgive Brett Favre for retiring.
Phyllis was best known for her trademark laugh. People would find her at the hospital by hearing her laugh.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert and Claude; her parents; stepson, Robert Lynch; and siblings, Frank, Betty, Marie, Don, Arlene, Joe, Carol, Barbara, and Diane.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Hampton (Bobby Miller), Paul Priebe (Jennifer), Milley Carr (Brad), and Bryan Lynch (Gidget); stepchildren, Donna Thorne (Emmett), Delores Geiler (John), Catherine Boone (Daniel), and James Lynch (Kathy); step-daughter-in-law, Russet Lynch; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Warmuth; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Noyes Home for Children.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
