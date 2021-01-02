SAVANNAH, Mo. -Mary J. "Joanie" Lynch, 80, Savannah, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

She was born July 29, 1940 in Albany, Missouri, to Maurice and Mary (Myers) Gibbany.

Joanie married Lloyd Lynch Sept. 7, 1957. He survives of the home.

She enjoyed bowling and bingo, loved to go to the casinos and gamble, working outside, knitting and sewing.

Joanie was an avid bird watcher, loved hummingbirds, orioles and butterflies.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Additional survivors include: daughters, Sue Willis, St. Joseph, Betsy Lynch, St. Joseph, Lisa Lynch, Savannah; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Anita Caraway, Weatherby, Missouri.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.