Lynch, Leslie A. Grant City, Mo.

Leslie A. Lynch
GRANT CITY, Mo. - Leslie Allan Lynch, age 67, Grant City, Missouri, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at his home in Grant City.
Funeral services 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City.
Memorials: Worth County R-3 FFA or the Worth County R-3 Choir.
andrewshannfuneralhome.com
