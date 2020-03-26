Lynch, Dolores K. 1924-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Dolores Kathleen Lynch, 96, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Maryville Living Center.

She was born Feb. 13, 1924, in Conception, Missouri, daughter of Julia and Jack Lynch.

She graduated from Jefferson High School, in Conception.

She worked at Magoon's Delicatessen as an assistant manager.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and reading.

She was a member of and St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Dolores was preceded in death by: her parents; siblings: Linus Lynch, Rita Brady, Robert Lynch, Kenny Lynch, Mary Lou Schauer, Julianna Engstrom, Connie Lynch and Ronnie Lynch.

Survivors include: niece, Sharon Hope, of St Joseph; sisters, Stella (Delbert) Wiederholt, of Iowa, and Betty Pappert, of Salem, Oregon; her dear friends, Richard Magoon and Molly Albers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass and inurnment at St. Columba Cemetery will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their appreciation for Mosaic Hospice and the Maryville Livng Center for the care they provided.

Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.