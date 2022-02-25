Lyle, Jack L. 1928-2022 Barnard, Mo.

BARNARD, Mo. - Jack L. Lyle, 93, of Barnard, Missouri, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born to William J. and Ermil (Rasnic) Lyle, on Oct. 6, 1928, at a hospital in St. Joseph.
Jack farmed most of his life. He enjoyed his family, friends, red tractors, Percheron horses that he liked to drive through the Graham Street Fair Parade pulling a wagon, and in his later years, driving his Gator around the countryside.
Preceded him in death were his parents; siblings: Forrest, Wayne, Jim, Joe and Jean (Lyle) Livingston; daughter, Sharon Middleton; grandson, Ryan Burres, and step-great-grandson, Greyson Harscamp.
Surviving Jack is his wife of 22 years, Stella; children: Harold (Teresa) Lyle, Maryville, Vickie (Dana) Lloyd, Kansas City, Karen (Mark) Rothermich, Parkville; son-in-law, Mike Middleton, Kearney; step-children: Cheryl Barton, Riverton, Iowa, Vickie Basham, Louisville, Kentucky, Helena Michel, Earlham, Iowa, and special friend, Larry Head, Farragut, Iowa, Charlie (Vickie) Basham, St. Joseph, Justin (Teri Eckert) Schoening, Kansas City; 10 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 9 step- great-grandchildren; sister, Clarice (Russell) Hemphill, Excelsior Springs; sisters-in-law: Catherine Lyle, Brandon, Mississippi, Mary Kay Lyle and special friend, Dean Kratochvil, Savannah; brother-in-law, Paul Livingston, Greensboro, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mosaic Hospice caregivers for their care and attentiveness through this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Bethany Christian Church, in c/o Laura Jo Prettyman, 39174 Hawk Road, Barnard, MO, 64468, or to the Prairie Home Cemetery, in c/o Rodney Lewis, 38272 St. Hwy Y, Graham, MO, 64455. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.