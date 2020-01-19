Lyle, Burton E. 1932-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Burton E. Lyle, 87, of Maryville, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020, at his home.

Burton was born on April 7, 1932, in Maryville, to W.E. and Nettie L. (Moore) Lyle.

He was a graduate 1950 graduate of Horace Mann High School and graduated from the University of Colorado.

He served in the Army Reserves and was an assistant manager of Sears Department, in Maryville.

Survivors include: his sister, Joyce Hornbuckle, Maryville, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Rachael Lyle; and brother-in-law, Wilbur Hornbuckle.

Mr. Lyle has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Graveside Memorial Service and Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.