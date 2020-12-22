GENTRY, Mo. - Harve Harold Lykins, 65, of Gentry, Missouri, passed away Dec. 19, 2020.

Harve was born Aug. 27, 1955, at home on a farm west of Eagleville in Harrison County, Missouri, to Donald Lykins and Phyllis (Miller) Lykins Murphy.

He was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Lykins Murphy and brother Roger Murphy.

He is survived by his father, Donald Lykins, Stanberry, Missori; brother, Terry (Linda) Lykins, McFall, Missouri; sister, Lois Green, Fairbury, Nebraska; brother, Phil Lykins, McFall; brother, Mark Lykins, St. Joseph; and sister, Rose Murphy, Gallatin, Missouri; 12 nieces and nephews and a number of great nieces and nephews.

Harve attended Albany R-3 High School and graduated with the class of 1974. In high school he participated in football, wrestling, and track.

Harve worked a lot of jobs throughout his life. He had many trades and worked as a plumber, carpenter, welder, and a masonry. He also worked at Parson's Seed and performed many other odd jobs. Harve enjoyed farming and took care of a variety of animals throughout his life. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Harve was a part of the Local 4 Bricklayer Union, served on the Enyart Cemetery Board, and was a previous mayor of Gentry.

Graveside Service and Burial: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Enyart Cemetery, Gentry. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, where friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Masks are required.

Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.