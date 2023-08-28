Lyddon, Marian K. 1941-2023 West Des Moines, Iowa Aug 28, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Marian Kay Borngesser Lyddon, 82, born on Feb. 14, 1941, passed away Aug. 10, 2023, following a long journey with dementia.Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Walnut Hills United Methodist Church in Urbandale, Iowa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Iowa Interfaith Alliance, Iowa Caregivers Association, Walnut Hills United Methodist Church, or a women's cause of your choice.Full obituary and condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug. 28, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 25, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 24, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesQuikTrip will roll into St. JoeWorker dies in rural Buchanan CountyMan dies after explosion at home garageJuvenile injured after motorcycle crashWeek 1 HS football: Final scoresBubble tea shop holds grand opening in St. JosephVehicle overturns near GowerGodfather's Pizza set to partner with FastgasSt. Joseph woman seriously injured in Friday crashAfter a summer bummer, pool deal creates optimism
