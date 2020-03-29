Lutz, Shirley A. 1935-2020

EASTON, Mo. - Shirley A. Lutz, 85, Easton, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

She was born Jan. 18, 1935, in St. Joseph.

Shirley married Ernest Lutz Sept. 1, 1962; he preceded her in death Dec. 20, 2004.

She was a member of Free Will Baptist Church.

Shirley worked as an ER Nurse at Methodist Hospital and Heartland Regional Medical Center for over 50 years, retiring in Jan. 2005.

She later volunteered at East Buchanan Middle School in the lunchroom for several years.

Shirley enjoyed traveling with her cousin, Marilyn Sue, and dining out with her friends.

She attended all her grandchildren's activities and enjoyed playing board games with her great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Frank and Maude (Greiser) Jackson; infant sister; and great-granddaughter, Teagan Redman.

Survivors include: son, Brad Lutz (Cathy); daughter, Lori Myers (Jim); grandchildren: Taylor Redman (Luke), Tristin Kaullen (Jake), Alex Lutz and Adam Lutz; great-grandsons, Tel Redman, Gunner Kaullen; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Farewell Services: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com.