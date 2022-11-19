Lutz, Dorothy P. 1925-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Nov 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dorothy Pauline (Younger) Lutz, 97, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at a local hospital.She was born Feb. 8, 1925, in Fairfax, Missouri, to the late Frank Mary Jane Younger.The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a Graveside service and interment; 12:30 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Fairfax.See a full obituary at: www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Lutz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Joseph Dorothy Pauline Christianity Graveside Service Interment Cemetery Obituary Sidenfaden Chapel × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 19, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 18, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 17, 2022 Most Popular Articles Articles5-year-old dies in crash near GowerOfficer-involved shooting under investigation in St. JosephNew coffee shop set to open near North ShoppesLet's get ready to Crumbl! Cookie shop to open on Dec. 1Man shot by police charged with weapons offenseTeen hospitalized after receiving gunshot wound to the legLivestock Exchange Building in doubt after sale to local companyColumbia man arrested after woman found dead in carOfficer involved in Monday night shooting namedMissouri Western parts ways with head football coach Matt Williamson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.