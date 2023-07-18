Lutesm, Edna C. 1926-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Edna Catherine Lutes, 96, passed away July 16, 2023, at Living Community in St. Joseph. She was born Nov. 4, 1926, in rural Platte County to John Edward Koon and Alta (Young) Koon. Edna married her high school sweetheart, William A. Lutes, Feb. 2, 1944, just before the Army shipped him overseas in World War II. They enjoyed 74 years of married life together. After his return in 1946 they moved to a rental farm west of Dearborn, Missouri, where their children were born. Some years later they purchased a farm also near Dearborn, where Edna was a stay-at-home wife and mother to her family. Later she completed a course in accounting and office management and obtained a position with the University of Missouri Buchanan County Extension Service. She worked there for several years. Edna was a member of the Faucett Christian Church, Faucett, Missouri, where she was very active and taught Sunday School for over 50 years.
She is preceded in death by her spouse; parents; three brothers, Carl Koon, John Koon, and Donald Koon; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Koon and Karen Koon.
Survivors include children Carolyn (Larry) Hirtler, Martin (Rhonda) Lutes, David (Maria) Lutes; grandchildren Chris Hirtler, Scott Hirtler, Matthew (Crystal) Lutes and Rachel Ralston; great grandchildren Jessica and Jackie Hirtler, Breanna Hirtler, Kylee Ralston, and Timberlyne Leader; and several special nephews and their wives.
A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home in Dearborn. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by interment in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, Missouri.
Memorial contributions can be given to the Faucett Christian Church or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by: Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home, Dearborn. Ph. 816.992.3366. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
