Lutesm, Edna C. 1926-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Edna Catherine Lutes, 96, passed away July 16, 2023, at Living Community in St. Joseph. She was born Nov. 4, 1926, in rural Platte County to John Edward Koon and Alta (Young) Koon. Edna married her high school sweetheart, William A. Lutes, Feb. 2, 1944, just before the Army shipped him overseas in World War II. They enjoyed 74 years of married life together. After his return in 1946 they moved to a rental farm west of Dearborn, Missouri, where their children were born. Some years later they purchased a farm also near Dearborn, where Edna was a stay-at-home wife and mother to her family. Later she completed a course in accounting and office management and obtained a position with the University of Missouri Buchanan County Extension Service. She worked there for several years. Edna was a member of the Faucett Christian Church, Faucett, Missouri, where she was very active and taught Sunday School for over 50 years.

She is preceded in death by her spouse; parents; three brothers, Carl Koon, John Koon, and Donald Koon; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Koon and Karen Koon.

