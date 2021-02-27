COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Nancy (Harris) Lutes was born in St. Joseph on July 3, 1933. Daughter of Joseph and Matilda Harris, she attended St Francis X grade school and graduated from Sacred Heart Convent in 1951. Nancy was a cheerleader for Christian Brothers High School and was also a football homecoming attendant. All through grade school and high school, Nancy was an avid athlete and enjoyed basketball, softball, dancing and riding horses.

Nancy worked at Mechanics Bank for several years and in 1954 married John Fuson, also of St Joseph. From that union five children were born. Brenda Barnett, Mark Fuson, Pat Fuson, Dana Snider, and Eric Fuson.

While raising her family in Kansas City, they were members of St Gabriel's parish for 23 years. Nancy worked for St. Joseph Restaurant Supply for several years and then worked for the gift markets in sales and as a model.

In 1983, Nancy married Bill Lutes, who has one son, Bill Lutes, Jr. They lived in St Joseph for seven years before moving to Alton, Illinois, where they resided for 13 years. While in Alton, Nancy was very active in the Alton Community Service League, St Mary's Church, bridge clubs, and she and Bill enjoyed tennis and socializing with friends.

In 2003, Nancy and Bill returned to St Joseph. They have been members of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church for many years where Nancy was active in the Altar Society, The Ladies of Charity, Daughters of Isabella, Runcie Club, Westward Gateway Chapter #1066 of the Questers, and the Charitable Ladies of St Joseph.

Nancy loved playing bridge with her friends and fishing with her family. Her love of antiquing is something she passed on to each of her fi e children and many of her 17 grandchildren/step-grandchildren. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren.

Nancy loved being with family, including her sisters Mary Joan Beckman, Janice Minnis and Suzy Auten, and her brothers David, Mike, Bill and Richard Harris, along with many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lutes has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery followed by the graveside committal and inurnment at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or the Open Door Food Kitchen. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.