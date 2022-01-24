BETHANY, Mo. - Lillian Edith Lunsford, 89, Bethany, Missouri passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at a Bethany hospital.
Lillian is survived by her seven sons, Warren (Shelda) Lunsford, Sewal, Iowa, Terry Lunsford, Independence, Missouri, Allan (Dianna) Lunsford, Gallatin, Missouri, Kent (Sherry) Lunsford, Allerton, Iowa, Nathan (Tara) Lunsford, Everson, Washington, Ed Lunsford, Lee's Summit, Missouri and Galen (Lori) Lunsford, Allerton; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorial Graveside Services will be held at a later date in Allerton Cemetery, Allerton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Highway Christian Church of Bethany and/or the Bethany Public Library in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
